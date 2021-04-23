Global Post-Tensioning System Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Post-tensioning is a method of reinforcing (strengthening) concrete or other materials with high-strength steel strands or bars, typically referred to as tendons. Post-tensioning applications include office and apartment buildings, parking structures, slabs-on-ground, bridges, sports stadiums, rock and soil anchors, and water-tanks.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Unbonded Post-Tensioning System
Bonded Post-Tensioning System
By Application
Buildings
Bridge & Entertainment Complex
Energy
Others
By Company
VSL
Freyssinet
DSI
Suncoast Post-Tension
SRG
BBV
Amsysco
TMG Global
Tendon Systems
OVM
VLM
Kaifeng Tianli
AYM
QMV
Traffic Prestressed
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Unbonded Post-Tensioning System
Figure Unbonded Post-Tensioning System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Unbonded Post-Tensioning System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Unbonded Post-Tensioning System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Unbonded Post-Tensioning System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Bonded Post-Tensioning System
Figure Bonded Post-Tensioning System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Bonded Post-Tensioning System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Bonded Post-Tensioning System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Bonded Post-Tensioning System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Buildings
Figure Buildings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Buildings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Buildings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Buildings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
…continued
