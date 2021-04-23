Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

LVT is an acronym for “luxury vinyl tile.” It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

By Application

Commercial Use

Residential Use

By Company

Armstrong

Tarkett

Mannington Mills

NOX Corporation

LG Hausys

Congoleum

Mohawk

Gerflor

Forbo

Beaulieu

RiL

Metroflor

Milliken

Polyflor

Karndean

Parterre

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Figure Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)

Figure Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Commercial Use

Figure Commercial Use Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Commercial Use Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Commercial Use Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Commercial Use Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Residential Use

Figure Residential Use Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Residential Use Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Residential Use Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Residential Use Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2 Market by Region

…continued

