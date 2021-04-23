Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

LVT is an acronym for “luxury vinyl tile.” It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)
Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)
By Application
Commercial Use
Residential Use
By Company
Armstrong
Tarkett
Mannington Mills
NOX Corporation
LG Hausys
Congoleum
Mohawk
Gerflor
Forbo
Beaulieu
RiL
Metroflor
Milliken
Polyflor
Karndean
Parterre
Snmo LVT
Hailide New Material
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)
Figure Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Flexible Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)
Figure Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Rigid Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Commercial Use
Figure Commercial Use Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Commercial Use Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Commercial Use Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Commercial Use Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Residential Use
Figure Residential Use Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Residential Use Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Residential Use Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Residential Use Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region
…continued
