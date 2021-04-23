Global Cannula Market Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities 2026

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Cannula Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global cannula market grew at a CAGR of about 6% during 2014-2019.



The global cannula market is being driven by research and development (R&D) activities by manufacturers, resulting in the introduction of innovative product variants. A cannula can be defined as a hollow, flexible tube with a sharp, retractable inner core that can be inserted into a vein, body cavity or artery. It is used to remove fluids or gather samples from the body or deliver fluids to the body. There are different kinds of cannulas available for a range of procedures in different sizes. Cannulas are now also being used over hypodermic needles for injecting fillers due to their associated benefits like greater flexibility, less risk of bruising or bleeding, and reduced pain. As a result, they find applications in blood banks, hospitals, pathology labs, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).



One of the major factors impelling the market growth is the continuing spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The pandemic has led to a spike in the hospitalization of the affected patients, which, in turn, has stimulated the demand for cannulas. Apart from this, the rising cases of cardiovascular diseases over the past decade and the increasing inclination toward minimally invasive surgeries (MIS) are also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, several manufacturers are introducing advanced cannulas, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. For instance, Uni-flo2 Single Nasal Cannula by UPODS, LLC and 3B Medical’s Freedom X oxygen cannula are designed to offer maximum comfort to the patients while receiving oxygen. Similarly, Medtronic has launched Kyphon Cannula in 2020 for balloon kyphoplasty surgeries in the United States. Some of the other factors bolstering the market growth are the rising popularity of cosmetic surgeries, increasing advancements in medical sciences, and favorable government policies for offering primary healthcare services.



Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.



Global Cannula Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic Plc, Smith+Nephew, Smiths Medical Inc., LivaNova Plc, Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Corporation, etc.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, Type, Size, Material, Application,User and Region.



Breakup by Product:



Cardiac Cannulas

Nasal Cannulas

Vascular Cannulas

Dermatology Cannulas

Arthroscopy Cannulas

Others



Breakup by Type:



Neonatal Cannulas

Straight Cannulas

Winged Cannula

Wing with Port Cannula

Others



Breakup by Size:



14G

16G

18G

20G

22G

24G

26G



Breakup by Material:



Plastic (PVC) Cannulas

Silicone Cannulas

Metal Cannulas (Stainless Steel)



Breakup by Application:



Cardiovascular Surgery

Oxygen Therapy

General Surgery

Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Others



Breakup by End-User:



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Others



Breakup by Region:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



