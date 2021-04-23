Impact Of Covid-19 on Europe Maritime Analytics Market Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2027 | Key Players  ABB Ltd, exactEarth Ltd, Itransition, Planet Labs Inc., Prisma Electronics SA, ShipNet and SINAY SAS

Maritime Analytics Market is expected to grow from US$ 411.55 million in 2019 to US$ 898.77 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8 % from 2020 to 2027
Maritime analytics is a process of collecting, analyzing as well as interpreting critical information related to diverse shipping activities. Maritime analytics offers various key benefits for stakeholders involved in the shipping and maritime industry, some of these benefits include enhanced productivity, superior performance, better safety, cost savings, and valuable insights related to various parameters which is driving the growth of Europe maritime analytics market. The Europe shipping industry is evolving at a steady pace owing to increasing trade across countries, changing technology landscape, and uncertainty in economies and geopolitical conditions. All these factors pose various challenges as well as opportunities for companies operating in this industry which is affecting Europe maritime analytics market
Leading Europe Maritime Analytics Market Players:
- ABB Ltd.
- exactEarth Ltd.
- Itransition
- Planet Labs Inc.
- Prisma Electronics SA
- ShipNet
- SINAY SAS
- Spire Global
- Windward Ltd.
Europe Maritime Analytics market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.
Europe Maritime Analytics Market Segmentation
Europe Maritime Analytics Market – By Application
- Optimal Route Mapping
- Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics
- Pricing Insights
- Vessel Safety and Security
- Others
Europe Maritime Analytics Market – By End User
- Commercial
- Military
Europe Maritime Analytics Market – By Country
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Reason to Buy
