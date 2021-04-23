Global Wire Stripping Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Amada Miyachi America, Inc
Bühler
Bronneberg
Brugg Kabel AG
Curti Costruzioni Meccanich
Druseidt
ECOTECNICA S.R.L.
Eldan Recycling A/S
ERASER
Europarts Drochow GmbH
FURUKAWA ELECTRIC
Gensco Equipment
iiM AG measurement + engineering
IUT Beyeler
Komax
MECATRACTION
Metzner Maschinenbau GmbH
MG RECYCLING SRL
Rosink GmbH + Co. Maschinenfabrik
Schleuniger
SES-STERLING
SFE / SFE International
TE Connectivity Application Tooling
Temperature Technology Ltd
Torneria Bergamini
Weidmüller
WITELS ALBERT
Zoller + Frohlich
Major applications as follows:
Automotive wire harness processing
Power Electronics Industry
Waste cable recycling
Others
Major Type as follows:
Electronic wire stripping machine
Coaxial wire stripping machine
Waste cable stripping machine
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Wire Stripping Equipment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Wire Stripping Equipment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Wire Stripping Equipment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Wire Stripping Equipment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Amada Miyachi America, Inc
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Amada Miyachi America, Inc
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Amada Miyachi America, Inc
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Bühler
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Bühler
…continued
