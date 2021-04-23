Global Wire Stripping Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Amada Miyachi America, Inc

Bühler

Bronneberg

Brugg Kabel AG

Curti Costruzioni Meccanich

Druseidt

ECOTECNICA S.R.L.

Eldan Recycling A/S

ERASER

Europarts Drochow GmbH

FURUKAWA ELECTRIC

Gensco Equipment

iiM AG measurement + engineering

IUT Beyeler

Komax

MECATRACTION

Metzner Maschinenbau GmbH

MG RECYCLING SRL

Rosink GmbH + Co. Maschinenfabrik

Schleuniger

SES-STERLING

SFE / SFE International

TE Connectivity Application Tooling

Temperature Technology Ltd

Torneria Bergamini

Weidmüller

WITELS ALBERT

Zoller + Frohlich

Major applications as follows:

Automotive wire harness processing

Power Electronics Industry

Waste cable recycling

Others

Major Type as follows:

Electronic wire stripping machine

Coaxial wire stripping machine

Waste cable stripping machine

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Wire Stripping Equipment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Wire Stripping Equipment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Wire Stripping Equipment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Wire Stripping Equipment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Amada Miyachi America, Inc

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Amada Miyachi America, Inc

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Amada Miyachi America, Inc

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Bühler

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Bühler

…continued

