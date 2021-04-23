Global Composite Insulated Panels Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 

Composite Insulated Panels are factory engineered panels used mainly for exterior cladding, partitioning, load bearing walls and roofing elements in a wide range of non-residential buildings. Panels are manufactured on a continuous lamination basis with metal facings – usually steel or aluminum – encapsulating a foamed polyurethane core. This composition offers a high degree of stability, rigidity and excellent load-bearing capacity.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
EPS Panels
PUR/PIR Panels
Mineral/Glass Wool Panels
Others
By Application
Building Wall
Building Roof
Cold Storage
Others
By Company
Metecno
Kingspan
Isopan
NCI Building Systems
TATA Steel
ArcelorMittal
Romakowski
Lattonedil
Ruukki
Omnis Exteriors Ltd
Silex
Isomec
GCS
Zhongjie
AlShahin
Nucor Building Systems
Tonmat
Marcegaglia
Italpannelli
Alubel
Jingxue
Balex
Dana Group
Multicolor
Zamil Steel
BCOMS
Pioneer India
Panelco
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 EPS Panels
Figure EPS Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure EPS Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure EPS Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure EPS Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 PUR/PIR Panels
Figure PUR/PIR Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure PUR/PIR Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure PUR/PIR Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure PUR/PIR Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Mineral/Glass Wool Panels
Figure Mineral/Glass Wool Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Mineral/Glass Wool Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Mineral/Glass Wool Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Mineral/Glass Wool Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Building Wall
Figure Building Wall Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Building Wall Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Building Wall Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Building Wall Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Building Roof
Figure Building Roof Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Building Roof Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Building Roof Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Building Roof Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Cold Storage
Figure Cold Storage Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Cold Storage Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Cold Storage Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Cold Storage Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Composite Insulated Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Composite Insulated Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Composite Insulated Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Composite Insulated Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Composite Insulated Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Composite Insulated Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Asia-Pacific Composite Insulated Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Composite Insulated Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.2 North America
Figure North America Composite Insulated Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure North America Composite Insulated Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure North America Composite Insulated Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure North America Composite Insulated Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.3 Europe
Figure Europe Composite Insulated Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Composite Insulated Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Europe Composite Insulated Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Composite Insulated Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.4 South America
Figure South America Composite Insulated Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure South America Composite Insulated Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure South America Composite Insulated Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure South America Composite Insulated Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Composite Insulated Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa Composite Insulated Panels Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Middle East & Africa Composite Insulated Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa Composite Insulated Panels Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Global and Regional Market by Company
2.1 Global
2.1.1 Global Sales by Company
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.1.2 Global Price by Company
Table Global Price by Company 2015-2020
2.2 Asia-Pacific
2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Company
….continued
