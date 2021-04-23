Global Wire Rope Hoists Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Columbus McKinnon

Kito

Terex

Konecranes

Ingersoll Rand

Tractel

Planeta

Hitachi

Kawasaki

J.D. Neuhaus

TOYO

ABUS Crane Systems

Imer International

Verlinde

Daesan

Able Forge

Endo Kogyo

Shanghai Yiying

Xi’an Liba

TBM

Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery

Beijing Lingying

Nanjing Jingming

Nucleon (Xinxiang)

Major applications as follows:

Machinery Manufacturing

Logistics

Bridge Construction

Others

Major Type as follows:

Electric Wire Rope Hoists

Air Power Wire Rope Hoists

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Wire Rope Hoists Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Wire Rope Hoists Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Wire Rope Hoists Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Wire Rope Hoists Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Columbus McKinnon

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Columbus McKinnon

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Columbus McKinnon

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Kito

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Kito

3.2.2 Product & Services

…continued

