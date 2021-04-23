Global Counter-IED Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
The global Counter-IED Equipment market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
General Dynamics Corporation
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Raytheon Company
Chemring Group
Thales Group
L3 Technologies, Inc.
Harris Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Allen-Vanguard Corporation
Netline Communications Technologies
Sierra Nevada Corporation
SRC, Inc.
iRobot
Major applications as follows:
Military
Law Enforcement
Counter-terrorism
Counter-insurgency
Major Type as follows:
By Deployment
Vehicle Mounted
Robots
Handheld
Others
By Capability
Detection
Countermeasure
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Counter-IED Equipment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Counter-IED Equipment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Counter-IED Equipment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Counter-IED Equipment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 General Dynamics Corporation
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of General Dynamics Corporation
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of General Dynamics Corporation
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Lockheed Martin Corporation
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Lockheed Martin Corporation
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Elbit Systems Ltd.
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Elbit Systems Ltd.
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Elbit Systems Ltd.
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Raytheon Company
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Raytheon Company
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Raytheon Company
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Chemring Group
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Chemring Group
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Chemring Group
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Thales Group
3.6.1 Company Information
….CONTINUED
