Global Non Destructive Testing Equipment Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

GE Measurement & Control

Olympus Corporation

Magnaflux

YXLON

Nikon Metrology NV

Zetec

Mistras

karl deutsch

Proceq

Sonatest

Union

Dndt

Huari

Aolong

Zhongke Innovation

Quanrui

Hongxu

Siui

IDEA

Runqi

Major applications as follows:

Electricity

Oil and gas

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Major Type as follows:

X-Ray

Ultrasonic

Magnetic particle

Penetrant flaw detection

Eddy current test

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Non Destructive Testing Equipment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

…continued

