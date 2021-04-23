COVID-19 World Mild Steel Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Mild Steel , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Mild Steel market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Angle Steel
U-steel
Joist Steel
Steel Tube
Steel Plate
By End-User / Application
Automotive
Housing & construction
Heavy Engineering Equipment and Machine Tools Industry
Shipping Industry
Others
By Company
ArcelorMittal
SHAGANG GROUP Inc
Curtis Steel Company Steel Company
Kisaan Steels
Metiz LLC
Ansteel Group Corporation
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
POSCO
Hansteel Industries Co. Ltd
Baosteel Group
