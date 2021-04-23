Impact Of Covid-19 on Europe Air Cargo Market Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2027 | Key Players ANA Cargo Inc. (ANA Group), Lufthansa Cargo AG, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Etihad Cargo

Air Cargo Market is expected to grow from US$ 256.23Mn in 2019 to US$ 439.09Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Power connectors are increasingly being used in the aerospace and defense industry. Boeing 747, 767, and 777 and Airbus A350 XWB are the major aircraft generating massive demand for power connectors. Further, the growing aircraft fleet and rising demand for the advanced avionics systems are a few of the significant factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific aerospace & defense connectors market. The aerospace & defense industry is technologically advanced and driven by data, and it is becoming increasingly digital and interconnected. The demand for technologiesallows the integration of modern systems, aerospace & defense projects accentuate the requirement for high-speed, lightweight, efficient, and robust power connectors. This factor is likely to drive the demand for power connectors in this industry in the future.

Leading Europe Air Cargo Market Players:

ANA Cargo Inc. (ANA Group)

Lufthansa Cargo AG

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Etihad Cargo

FeDex Corportion

Cargolux Airlines International S.A.

DHL International GmbH

Emirates SkyCargo

Cathay Pacific Cargo

Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company

Europe Air Cargo Market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

EUROPE AIR CARGO MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Air Mail

Air Freight

By Service

Express

Regular

By End-User

Retail

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

By Country

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

