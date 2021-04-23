Global CNC Machine Tools MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2015- 2025

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Yamazaki Mazak

DMG Mori Seiki

TRUMPF

AMADA

Okuma Corporation

MAG

JTEKT Corporation

Schuler

GF Machining Solutions

Haas Automation

Emag

Hyundai WIA

Doosan Infracore

Makino

INDEX

Bystronic

K?rber Schleifring

Gleason

KOMATSU

GROB

Hurco

HERMLE

Hardinge Group

Chiron

TORNOS

Schutte

NAGEL

MTSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES

SAMAG

SMTCL

Major applications as follows:

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Military Sectors

Construction Machinery

Major Type as follows:

CNC Lathes

CNC Machining Center

CNC Milling Machine

CNC Drilling

CNC Boring Machine

CNC Grinder

CNC EDM

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global CNC Machine Tools Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global CNC Machine Tools Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global CNC Machine Tools Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global CNC Machine Tools Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Yamazaki Mazak

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Yamazaki Mazak

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Yamazaki Mazak

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 DMG Mori Seiki

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of DMG Mori Seiki

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of DMG Mori Seiki

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 TRUMPF

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of TRUMPF

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of TRUMPF

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 AMADA

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of AMADA

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of AMADA

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Okuma Corporation

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Okuma Corporation

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Okuma Corporation

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 MAG

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of MAG

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of MAG

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 JTEKT Corporation

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of JTEKT Corporation

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of JTEKT Corporation

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Schuler

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Schuler

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Schuler

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 GF Machining Solutions

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of GF Machining Solutions

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

…continued

