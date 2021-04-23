Categories
Global NMR Systems Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

 

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Bruker

JEOL

Thermo Fisher

Oxford Instruments

Nanalysis

Anasazi

 

Shanghai Huantong

Major applications as follows:

Academic

Pharma & Biotech

Chemical

 

Agriculture & Food

Oil and Gas

Others

Major Type as follows:

Sub-100MHz

300-400 MHz

500 MHz

600 MHz

700-750 MHz

800-850 MHz

900+ MHz

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

 

 

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

 

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

 

