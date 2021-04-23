Categories
COVID-19 World Metal Gratings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Metal Gratings , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Metal Gratings market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type

Welded Steel Grating
Pressure Locked Grating
Riveted Grating
Aluminum Plank Grating
By End-User / Application
Industrial Plants
Commercial Buildings
General Applications
By Company
Kadee
Harsco (IKG)
Valmont
Ohio
AMICO
OAO
Grating Pacific
Russel Metals
Metals Depot
McNICHOLS CO
Lionweld Kennedy

Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Metal Gratings Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Metal Gratings Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Metal Gratings Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Metal Gratings Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Metal Gratings Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Metal Gratings M

…continued

