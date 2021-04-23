Global Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Imprinting technology is an ancient technique for the reproduction of writings on appropriate supports. Since 1990′s, one of the imprinting techniques, i.e., injection moulding has been used for compact disk (CD) production. More recently, the semiconductor industry is interested in imprint related techniques because of the mass production requirement of future microelectronic circuits with a possible critical dimension down to a few nanometers. At this deep nanometer scale, traditional photolithography is supposed to rule out because of the optical diffraction or material limitations. In fact, the actual minimum feature size in an integrated circuit (IC) is already less than 50 nm and the actual manufacturing systems are already extremely sophisticated and expensive. The semiconductor industry has always been looking for alternative patterning methods in order to follow Moore′s law, which has been formulated to predict the evolution of the technology nodes. Now, extreme UV lithography (EUV), 193 nm immersion lithography, mask less lithography (MLL) techniques and nanoimprint lithography (NIL) are considered as candidates for the so called Next Generation Lithography (NGL) at 32 nm and 22 nm nodes. In parallel, imprint technology has been promoted by a large scientific community and non-IC industry segments including high-density storage, optoelectronics, telecommunication as well as biochips or micro total analysis systems.

Market Segment as follows:

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5410383-global-nanoimprint-lithography-system-market-research-report-2020-covid-19-version

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

ALSO READ : http://business.am-news.com/am-news/news/read/41023690/Coffee_Machines_Market_Valuation_to_Reach_USD_11

By Type

Hot Embossing (HE)

UV-based Nanoimprint Lithography (UV-NIL)

Micro Contact Printing (μ-CP)

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Optical Equipment

Others

By Company

Obducat

EV Group

Canon (Molecular Imprints)

Nanonex

SUSS MicroTec

GuangDuo Nano

ALSO READ : https://www.articletrunk.com/3d-rendering-software-market-growth-segmentation-gross-margin-emerging-technology-future-trends-sales-revenue-size-share-by-regional-forecast-to-2023-covid-19-impact/

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Hot Embossing (HE)

Figure Hot Embossing (HE) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Hot Embossing (HE) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Hot Embossing (HE) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Hot Embossing (HE) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 UV-based Nanoimprint Lithography (UV-NIL)

Figure UV-based Nanoimprint Lithography (UV-NIL) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure UV-based Nanoimprint Lithography (UV-NIL) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure UV-based Nanoimprint Lithography (UV-NIL) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure UV-based Nanoimprint Lithography (UV-NIL) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Micro Contact Printing (μ-CP)

Figure Micro Contact Printing (μ-CP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Micro Contact Printing (μ-CP) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Micro Contact Printing (μ-CP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Micro Contact Printing (μ-CP) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Consumer Electronics

Figure Consumer Electronics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Consumer Electronics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Consumer Electronics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Consumer Electronics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

ALSO READ: https://www.viv.net/articles/blog/power-to-gas-market-2021-emerging-trends-trade-survey-and-growth-opportunities-2025

1.1.3.2 Optical Equipment

Figure Optical Equipment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Optical Equipment Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Optical Equipment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Optical Equipment Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Asia-Pacific Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure North America Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure North America Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure North America Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

ALSO READ: http://mrfr-healthcare.mystrikingly.com/blog/smart-insulin-pens-market-is-determined-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-10-4-by-2023

1.2.2.3 Europe

Figure Europe Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Europe Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.4 South America

Figure South America Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure South America Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure South America Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure South America Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Middle East & Africa Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Nanoimprint Lithography System Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Global and Regional Market by Company

2.1 Global

2.1.1 Global Sales by Company

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.1.2 Global Price by Company

Table Global Price by Company 2015-2020

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Company

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Company

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Company 2015-2020

2.3 North America

2.3.1 North America Sales by Company

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.3.2 North America Price by Company

Table North America Price by Company 2015-2020

2.4 Europe

2.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Company

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.4.2 Europe Price by Company

Table Europe Price by Company 2015-2020

2.5 South America

2.5.1 South America Sales by Company

Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.5.2 South America Price by Company

Table South America Price by Company 2015-2020

2.6 Middle East & Africa

2.6.1 Middle East & Africa Sales by Company

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.6.2 Middle East & Africa Price by Company

Table Middle East & Africa Price by Company 2015-2020

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105