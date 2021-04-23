Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for C9 Petroleum Resin , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

C9 Petroleum Resin market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

SG-100

SG-110

SG-120

SG-130

Others

By End-User / Application

Paint Industries

Adhesive

Rubber and Tyre

Printing Ink

Others

By Company

LESCO

Bater

CHANGYU

China Mk Group

Yangzhou Sunchem

Shandong Qilong Chemical

Puyang Shenghong Chemical

Neville Chemical Company

Dong Mai

BASF

Puyang Changyu Petroleum Resins

Eastman

R?TGERS N.V.

H.M. Royal

Dow

Henan Anglxxon Chemical Products

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

Table Asia-Pacific C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

8.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Asia-Pacific C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

8.3 by Regions

Table Asia-Pacific C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

Table South America C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

9.2 by End-Use / Application

Table South America C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

9.3 by Regions

Table South America C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

Table Middle East & Africa C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

10.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Middle East & Africa C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

10.3 by Regions

Table Middle East & Africa C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

11 Market Forecast

11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global C9 Petroleum ResinMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)

11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

12 Key Manufacturers

12.Knipex LESCO

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of LESCO

12.2 Bater

12.3 CHANGYU

12.4 China Mk Group

12.5 Yangzhou Sunchem

….. continued

