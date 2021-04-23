Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for C9 Petroleum Resin , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
C9 Petroleum Resin market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
SG-100
SG-110
SG-120
SG-130
Others
By End-User / Application
Paint Industries
Adhesive
Rubber and Tyre
Printing Ink
Others
By Company
LESCO
Bater
CHANGYU
China Mk Group
Yangzhou Sunchem
Shandong Qilong Chemical
Puyang Shenghong Chemical
Neville Chemical Company
Dong Mai
BASF
Puyang Changyu Petroleum Resins
Eastman
R?TGERS N.V.
H.M. Royal
Dow
Henan Anglxxon Chemical Products
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
Table Europe C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Europe C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
7.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Europe C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Europe C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
7.3 by Regions
Table Europe C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Europe C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
Table Asia-Pacific C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
8.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Asia-Pacific C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
8.3 by Regions
Table Asia-Pacific C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
Table South America C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table South America C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
9.2 by End-Use / Application
Table South America C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table South America C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
9.3 by Regions
Table South America C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
Table Middle East & Africa C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
10.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Middle East & Africa C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
10.3 by Regions
Table Middle East & Africa C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global C9 Petroleum ResinMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global C9 Petroleum Resin Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.Knipex LESCO
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of LESCO
12.2 Bater
12.3 CHANGYU
12.4 China Mk Group
12.5 Yangzhou Sunchem
….. continued
