In-app Advertising Market: Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast by 2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “In-app Advertising Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global in-app advertising market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020 and expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



In-app advertising is an effective monetization strategy for mobile publishers, wherein app developers get paid to serve advertisements within their mobile apps. This makes in-app advertising a vital marketing channel for brands and agencies. In-app display ads provide advertisers with a flexible way to scale their campaign reach within the in-app environment. Advertisers can also harness geolocation data to ensure that they reach users at the right time and in the right place. Nowadays, in-app advertising has gained popularity as its formats, including banners, interstitials, video units and rich media ads, provide users with a discovery experience tailored to the unique context of the app and the behaviors and interests of users.



The increasing development of mobile applications and the rising popularity of e-commerce websites are the primary factors that have escalated the demand for in-app advertising. In-app ads are more dynamic, engaging, user-friendly and appealing than traditionally displayed ads via the Web. Besides this, the growing adoption of smartphones to access social media also contributes to the market. Unlike desktop or laptop computers, mobile devices make the in-app environment an ideal place for advertisers to create effective and personal advertising touchpoints.Moreover, mobile marketing platforms and advertisers are entering into partnerships to develop advanced in-app technology to determine and design models to target consumers and effectively measure and optimize advertisement campaigns.



Global In-app Advertising Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Amobee Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Limited), Apple Inc., BYYD Inc., Chartboost Inc., Facebook Inc., Flurry Inc. (Verizon Media), Google AdMob (Google Inc.), InMobi (InMobi Pte Ltd.), MoPub Inc. (Twitter), One by AOL (AOL), Tapjoy Inc. and Tune Inc.



The report has segmented the market on the basis region, advertising type, platform and application.



Breakup by Advertising Type:



Banner Ads

Interstitial Ads

Rich Media Ads

Video Ads

Others



Breakup by Platform:



Android

iOS

Others



Breakup by Application:



Messaging

Entertainment

Gaming

Online Shopping

Payment and Ticketing

Others



Breakup by Region:



North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



