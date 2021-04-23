Automotive Industry Robot Market 2021 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2027| Fanuc, Yaskawa Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Automotive Industry Robot market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Automotive Industry Robot market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Automotive Industry Robot market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Automotive Industry Robot market and discusses about strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.
The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porters Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global Automotive Industry Robot market while identifying key growth pockets.
Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on strategies that leading players are banking on to maintain their dominance in the global Automotive Industry Robot market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Industry Robot Market Research Report: Fanuc, Yaskawa Electric, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, ABB Group, Stauli, Kuka, OTC Daihen, Comau, Yamaha Robotics, Reis Robotics, Hyundai Wia, Nachi Fujikoshi, Seiko Epson, Yushin Precision Equipment, Robostar, Siasun, Aurotek Corp., Joyson Electronics
Global Automotive Industry Robot Market by Type: UAS Parachute Recovery Systems, Aircraft Parachute Recovery Systems
Global Automotive Industry Robot Market by Application: Material Delivery, Assemble and Install, Electric Welding, Others
The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global Automotive Industry Robot market according to product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched about with heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global Automotive Industry Robot market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets. It brings to light untapped growth opportunities in regional markets and how they can be capitalized on during the course of the forecast period.
Questions Answered by the Report:
Which are the dominant players of the global Automotive Industry Robot market?
What will be the size of the global Automotive Industry Robot market in the coming years?
Which segment will lead the global Automotive Industry Robot market?
How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Automotive Industry Robot market?
What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Automotive Industry Robot market?
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Automotive Industry Robot Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Industry Robot Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Welding Robot
1.2.3 Stampting Robot
1.2.4 Painting Robot
1.2.5 Final Assembly Robot
1.2.6 Processing Robot
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Industry Robot Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Material Delivery
1.3.3 Assemble and Install
1.3.4 Electric Welding
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Automotive Industry Robot Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Automotive Industry Robot Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Automotive Industry Robot Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Industry Robot Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Industry Robot Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Automotive Industry Robot Industry Trends
2.4.2 Automotive Industry Robot Market Drivers
2.4.3 Automotive Industry Robot Market Challenges
2.4.4 Automotive Industry Robot Market Restraints
3 Global Automotive Industry Robot Sales
3.1 Global Automotive Industry Robot Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Automotive Industry Robot Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Automotive Industry Robot Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Automotive Industry Robot Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Automotive Industry Robot Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Automotive Industry Robot Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Automotive Industry Robot Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Automotive Industry Robot Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Automotive Industry Robot Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Automotive Industry Robot Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Automotive Industry Robot Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Industry Robot Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Automotive Industry Robot Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Automotive Industry Robot Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Industry Robot Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Automotive Industry Robot Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Automotive Industry Robot Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Automotive Industry Robot Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Automotive Industry Robot Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Industry Robot Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Automotive Industry Robot Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Automotive Industry Robot Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Industry Robot Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Industry Robot Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Automotive Industry Robot Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Automotive Industry Robot Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Automotive Industry Robot Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Automotive Industry Robot Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Automotive Industry Robot Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Automotive Industry Robot Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Automotive Industry Robot Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Automotive Industry Robot Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Automotive Industry Robot Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Automotive Industry Robot Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Automotive Industry Robot Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Automotive Industry Robot Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Automotive Industry Robot Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Automotive Industry Robot Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Automotive Industry Robot Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Automotive Industry Robot Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Automotive Industry Robot Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Automotive Industry Robot Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Automotive Industry Robot Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Automotive Industry Robot Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Industry Robot Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Industry Robot Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Industry Robot Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Automotive Industry Robot Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Automotive Industry Robot Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Automotive Industry Robot Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Automotive Industry Robot Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Automotive Industry Robot Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Industry Robot Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Industry Robot Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Automotive Industry Robot Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Automotive Industry Robot Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Industry Robot Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Industry Robot Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Fanuc
12.1.1 Fanuc Corporation Information
12.1.2 Fanuc Overview
12.1.3 Fanuc Automotive Industry Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Fanuc Automotive Industry Robot Products and Services
12.1.5 Fanuc Automotive Industry Robot SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Fanuc Recent Developments
12.2 Yaskawa Electric
12.2.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Information
12.2.2 Yaskawa Electric Overview
12.2.3 Yaskawa Electric Automotive Industry Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Yaskawa Electric Automotive Industry Robot Products and Services
12.2.5 Yaskawa Electric Automotive Industry Robot SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Yaskawa Electric Recent Developments
12.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries
12.3.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Corporation Information
12.3.2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Overview
12.3.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Automotive Industry Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Automotive Industry Robot Products and Services
12.3.5 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Automotive Industry Robot SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Recent Developments
12.4 ABB Group
12.4.1 ABB Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 ABB Group Overview
12.4.3 ABB Group Automotive Industry Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 ABB Group Automotive Industry Robot Products and Services
12.4.5 ABB Group Automotive Industry Robot SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 ABB Group Recent Developments
12.5 Stauli
12.5.1 Stauli Corporation Information
12.5.2 Stauli Overview
12.5.3 Stauli Automotive Industry Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Stauli Automotive Industry Robot Products and Services
12.5.5 Stauli Automotive Industry Robot SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Stauli Recent Developments
12.6 Kuka
12.6.1 Kuka Corporation Information
12.6.2 Kuka Overview
12.6.3 Kuka Automotive Industry Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Kuka Automotive Industry Robot Products and Services
12.6.5 Kuka Automotive Industry Robot SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Kuka Recent Developments
12.7 OTC Daihen
12.7.1 OTC Daihen Corporation Information
12.7.2 OTC Daihen Overview
12.7.3 OTC Daihen Automotive Industry Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 OTC Daihen Automotive Industry Robot Products and Services
12.7.5 OTC Daihen Automotive Industry Robot SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 OTC Daihen Recent Developments
12.8 Comau
12.8.1 Comau Corporation Information
12.8.2 Comau Overview
12.8.3 Comau Automotive Industry Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Comau Automotive Industry Robot Products and Services
12.8.5 Comau Automotive Industry Robot SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Comau Recent Developments
12.9 Yamaha Robotics
12.9.1 Yamaha Robotics Corporation Information
12.9.2 Yamaha Robotics Overview
12.9.3 Yamaha Robotics Automotive Industry Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Yamaha Robotics Automotive Industry Robot Products and Services
12.9.5 Yamaha Robotics Automotive Industry Robot SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Yamaha Robotics Recent Developments
12.10 Reis Robotics
12.10.1 Reis Robotics Corporation Information
12.10.2 Reis Robotics Overview
12.10.3 Reis Robotics Automotive Industry Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Reis Robotics Automotive Industry Robot Products and Services
12.10.5 Reis Robotics Automotive Industry Robot SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Reis Robotics Recent Developments
12.11 Hyundai Wia
12.11.1 Hyundai Wia Corporation Information
12.11.2 Hyundai Wia Overview
12.11.3 Hyundai Wia Automotive Industry Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Hyundai Wia Automotive Industry Robot Products and Services
12.11.5 Hyundai Wia Recent Developments
12.12 Nachi Fujikoshi
12.12.1 Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation Information
12.12.2 Nachi Fujikoshi Overview
12.12.3 Nachi Fujikoshi Automotive Industry Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Nachi Fujikoshi Automotive Industry Robot Products and Services
12.12.5 Nachi Fujikoshi Recent Developments
12.13 Seiko Epson
12.13.1 Seiko Epson Corporation Information
12.13.2 Seiko Epson Overview
12.13.3 Seiko Epson Automotive Industry Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Seiko Epson Automotive Industry Robot Products and Services
12.13.5 Seiko Epson Recent Developments
12.14 Yushin Precision Equipment
12.14.1 Yushin Precision Equipment Corporation Information
12.14.2 Yushin Precision Equipment Overview
12.14.3 Yushin Precision Equipment Automotive Industry Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Yushin Precision Equipment Automotive Industry Robot Products and Services
12.14.5 Yushin Precision Equipment Recent Developments
12.15 Robostar
12.15.1 Robostar Corporation Information
12.15.2 Robostar Overview
12.15.3 Robostar Automotive Industry Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Robostar Automotive Industry Robot Products and Services
12.15.5 Robostar Recent Developments
12.16 Siasun
12.16.1 Siasun Corporation Information
12.16.2 Siasun Overview
12.16.3 Siasun Automotive Industry Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Siasun Automotive Industry Robot Products and Services
12.16.5 Siasun Recent Developments
12.17 Aurotek Corp.
12.17.1 Aurotek Corp. Corporation Information
12.17.2 Aurotek Corp. Overview
12.17.3 Aurotek Corp. Automotive Industry Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Aurotek Corp. Automotive Industry Robot Products and Services
12.17.5 Aurotek Corp. Recent Developments
12.18 Joyson Electronics
12.18.1 Joyson Electronics Corporation Information
12.18.2 Joyson Electronics Overview
12.18.3 Joyson Electronics Automotive Industry Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Joyson Electronics Automotive Industry Robot Products and Services
12.18.5 Joyson Electronics Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Automotive Industry Robot Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Automotive Industry Robot Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Automotive Industry Robot Production Mode & Process
13.4 Automotive Industry Robot Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Automotive Industry Robot Sales Channels
13.4.2 Automotive Industry Robot Distributors
13.5 Automotive Industry Robot Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
