Global Building Waterproof Coating Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Summary
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Building Waterproof Coating , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Building Waterproof Coating market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Dry
Liquid
By End-User / Application
Roof
Kitchen
Shower Room
Others
By Company
BASF
AkzoNobel
PPG
Henkel
Badese
Sherwin-Williams
Grupo Puma
Koster
Sika
Davco
Mapei
Oriental Yuhong
Huarun
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Building Waterproof Coating Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America Building Waterproof Coating Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America Building Waterproof Coating Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America Building Waterproof Coating Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
Table Europe Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Europe Building Waterproof Coating Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
7.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Europe Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Europe Building Waterproof Coating Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
7.3 by Regions
Table Europe Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Europe Building Waterproof Coating Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Building Waterproof Coating Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
8.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Asia-Pacific Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Building Waterproof Coating Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
8.3 by Regions
Table Asia-Pacific Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Building Waterproof Coating Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
Table South America Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table South America Building Waterproof Coating Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
9.2 by End-Use / Application
Table South America Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table South America Building Waterproof Coating Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
9.3 by Regions
Table South America Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Building Waterproof Coating Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
Table Middle East & Africa Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Building Waterproof Coating Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
10.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Middle East & Africa Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Building Waterproof Coating Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
10.3 by Regions
Table Middle East & Africa Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Building Waterproof Coating Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global Building Waterproof Coating Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global Building Waterproof CoatingMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global Building Waterproof Coating Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.DuPont BASF
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF
12.2 AkzoNobel
12.3 PPG
12.4 Henkel
12.5 Badese
12.6 Sherwin-Williams
12.7 Grupo Puma
12.8 Koster
12.9 Sika
12.10 Davco
12.11 Mapei
12.12 Oriental Yuhong
….. continued
