Global Screen Protector Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary

A screen protector is a layer of protective film to avoid scratches, wear, or contamination on the screen surface of an electronic product. Now screen protectors are widely used for mobile phones, tablets, laptops, LCD TVs, handheld video game devices, cameras, GPS unit, e-book readers and other electronic items. Especially after the emergence of intelligent mobile phone, screen protector has been widely used.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

PET

Tempered Glass

Others

By Application

Mobile Phones

Tablets

By Company

OtterBox

ZAGG

3M

BELKIN

Tech Armor

MOSHI

XtremeGuard

Halo Screen Protector Film

PowerSupport

intelliARMOR

Crystal Armor

Spigen

Air-J

BodyGuardz

Simplism

NuShield

iCarez

Screen Cares

PanzerGlass

Momax

Nillkin

Amplim

Benks

DEFF

Zupool

Capdase

CROCFOL

Kindwei

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 PET

Figure PET Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure PET Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure PET Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure PET Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Tempered Glass

Figure Tempered Glass Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Tempered Glass Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Tempered Glass Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Tempered Glass Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million U

Industry chain and raw material

….. continued

