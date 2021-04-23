Global Cartridge Market Research Report for 2020

Summary
Cartridge valve is a control valve which can control stopping and opening of liquid’s circulating line. It generally components of valve core, valve cover, a spring and a sealing ring. According to the installation, it can be divided into two kinds, slip-in cartridge valve and screw-in cartridge valve. These cartridge valves are a compact design that can be used in hydraulic manifold systems for many types of industrial and mobile machinery. These products are ideal for applications which require high flow rates and leak-free control.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Screw-in Cartridge Valve
Slip-in Cartridge Valve
By Application
Construction Machinery
Material Handling Equipments
Agricultural Machinery
Others
By Company
HydraForce
Sun
Parker
Bosch-Rexroth
Eaton
Bucher
Comatrol(Danfoss)
Moog
Hydac
Delta
Walvoil
Hawe
YUKEN
Taifeng
Keta
Haihong Hydraulics
Atos
Koshin Seikosho
CBF
SHLIXIN
Hoyea
HUADE
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Screw-in Cartridge Valve
Figure Screw-in Cartridge Valve Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Screw-in Cartridge Valve Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Screw-in Cartridge Valve Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Screw-in Cartridge Valve Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Slip-in Cartridge Valve
Figure Slip-in Cartridge Valve Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Slip-in Cartridge Valve Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Slip-in Cartridge Valve Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Slip-in Cartridge Valve Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
….. continued
