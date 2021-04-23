Global Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

A coordinate measuring machine (CMM) is a device for measuring the physical geometrical characteristics of an object. This machine may be manually controlled by an operator or it may be computer controlled. Measurements are defined by a probe attached to the third moving axis of this machine. Probes may be mechanical, optical, laser, or white light, among others. A machine which takes readings in six degrees of freedom and displays these readings in mathematical form is known as a CMM.

The global Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data

and product specifications etc.:

Hexagon

Zeiss

MITUTOYO

NIKON

COORD3

AEH

Wenzel

Leader Metrology

Tokyo Seimitsu

Mahr

Aberlink

Werth

Helmel

Major applications as follows:

Automotive Industry

Electronics Industry

Aerospace and Defense

Major Type as follows:

Bridge

Articulated-Arm

Horizontal Arm

Gantry

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

