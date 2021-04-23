Global Optocouplers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary

An optocouplers, also called opto-isolator, optical coupler, opto coupler, photocoupler or optocouplers, is a passive optical component that can combine or split transmission data (optical power) from optical fibers. It is an electronic device which is designed to transfer electrical signals by using light waves in order to provide coupling with electrical isolation between its input and output. The main purpose of an optocoupler is to prevent rapidly changing voltages or high voltages on one side of a circuit from distorting transmissions or damaging components on the other side of the circuit.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Non-linear Optocouplers

Linear Optocouplers

By Application

Telecommunications

Cable TV

Military and Aerospace

Industrial Motors

Automotive

Others

By Company

Fairchild

Toshiba

Avago (FIT)

Vishay Intertechnology

Renesas

Sharp

ISOCOM

LiteOn

Everlight Electronics

Standex-Meder Electronics

IXYS Corporation

Kingbright Electro

nic

NTE Electronics

Plus Opto

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Non-linear Optocouplers

Figure Non-linear Optocouplers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Non-linear Optocouplers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Non-linear Optocouplers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Non-linear Optocouplers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Linear Optocouplers

Figure Linear Optocouplers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Linear Optocouplers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Linear Optocouplers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Linear Optocouplers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Telecommunications

Figure Telecommunications Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Telecommunications Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Telecommunications Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-

….. continued

