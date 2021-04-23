Global RFID Reader Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary
An RFID reader, also known as an interrogator, is a device that provides the connection between the tag data and the enterprise system software that needs the information. The reader communicates with tags that are within its field of operation, performing any number of tasks including simple continuous inventorying, filtering (searching for tags that meet certain criteria), writing (or encoding) to select tags, etc.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
LF RFID Reader
HF RFID Reader
UHF RFID Reader
MW RFID Reader
By Application
Government
Transportation & Logistics
Retail
Automotive
Manufacturing
Others
By Company
Honeywell
Datalogic
Zebra
Impinj
Fieg Electronics
Unitech
ThingMagic
TSL
Alien Technology
Mojix
AWID
Cipher Lab
Invengo Technology
Sense Technology
Chafon group
CSL
Chinareader
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 LF RFID Reader
Figure LF RFID Reader Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure LF RFID Reader Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure LF RFID Reader Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure LF RFID Reader Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 HF RFID Reader
Figure HF RFID Reader Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure HF RFID Reader Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
