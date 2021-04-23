Global RFID Reader Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary

An RFID reader, also known as an interrogator, is a device that provides the connection between the tag data and the enterprise system software that needs the information. The reader communicates with tags that are within its field of operation, performing any number of tasks including simple continuous inventorying, filtering (searching for tags that meet certain criteria), writing (or encoding) to select tags, etc.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

LF RFID Reader

HF RFID Reader

UHF RFID Reader

MW RFID Reader

By Application

Government

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

By Company

Honeywell

Datalogic

Zebra

Impinj

Fieg Electronics

Unitech

ThingMagic

TSL

Alien Technology

Mojix

AWID

Cipher Lab

Invengo Technology

Sense Technology

Chafon group

CSL

Chinareader

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 LF RFID Reader

Figure LF RFID Reader Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure LF RFID Reader Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure LF RFID Reader Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure LF RFID Reader Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 HF RFID Reader

Figure HF RFID Reader Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure HF RFID Reader Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

….. continued

