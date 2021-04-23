Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market to be Driven by growing demand from various applications in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market, assessing the market based on its segments like form, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on the request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 10%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.63 Billion

Over the forecast period, growing demand from medical and prosthetics applications is expected to drive the market forward significantly. UHMWPE is gaining popularity as a prosthetic material in the medical industry. This growing popularity may be attributed to its advantageous physical and chemical properties, such as improved flexibility and strength. As a result of technical developments, prosthetics have a longer working life and are more convenient for users. In recent years, market participants have been working hard to process UHMWPE and grow its properties. The material is primarily used to insert shoulders, knees, and spines.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) has a molecular weight of 5 to 9 million. It is a polyethylene subset that is thermoplastic. It has low friction, high abrasion resistance, and high strength. It is also light, self-lubricating, chemically resistant, and sound-dampening.

By form, the market is divided into:

Sheets

Rods and Tubes

Fibers

Films

Tapes

Others

Based on applications, the industry is segmented into:

Medical Grade and Prosthetics

Membranes

Filtration

Batteries

Additives

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segregated into:

Healthcare and Medical

Aerospace

Defense and Military

Mechanical Equipment

Food and Beverages

Others

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The significant demand for orthopedic implants in Europe and North America is propelling the global UHWM-PE market forward. The demand for UHMW-PE in prosthetics is expected to rise due to an increase in the number of joint replacement operations for knees and hips, as well as an increase in the geriatric population. Since it is solid and flexible, it is used for non-absorbable sutures. Furthermore, UHMW-PE sutures are flatter than polyester and poly-blend sutures, which are commonly used. Because of its use in personal protection equipment and anti-ballistic applications, UHMW-PE is in high demand in the military and defense industry. During the forecast era, the global demand for homeland security and counter-terrorism activities is projected to have a positive effect on the sector. Because of the high use of UHMW-PE in healthcare, military & defense, automotive, electronics, and other end-use industries, North America accounted for the largest market share. The increasing use of electric and hybrid vehicles in this area is expected to push up product demand in the automotive industry. During the review era, the European region’s large industrial base, combined with high demand for UHMW-PE in the healthcare, electronics, and automotive industries, is expected to drive regional market growth.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene-market

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Celanese Corporation, Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Global Corn Glucose Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/corn-glucose-market

Global Copper Sulphate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/copper-sulphate-market

Vietnam Aquaculture Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vietnam-aquaculture-market

Global DNA Sequencing Products Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dna-sequencing-products-market

Global Diaper Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/diaper-market

Global Dental Implants Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dental-implants-market

Global Vascular Stents Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vascular-stents-market

Global Data Centre Server Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/data-centre-server-market

Global Dark Chocolate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/dark-chocolate-market

Global Conveyor Belt Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/conveyor-belt-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Ian Bell, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.