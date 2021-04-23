Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast , Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
3M
Draeger
GE Healthcare
MEDTRONIC
BD
Philips
Medline Industrie
Smiths Medical
Welch Allyn
Measurement Specialties
Circa Scientific
NOVAMED USA
Truer Medical
Med-link Electronics
Rongrui
Exsense
Major applications as follows:
Operating room
Emergency department
Intensive care areas
Postanesthesia care units
Others
Major Type as follows:
General purpose temperature probe (esophageal, nasopharyngeal, rectal, etc)
Skin Temperature Probes
Esophageal Stethoscope Temperature Sensor
Foley Catheter Temperature Sensor
Myocardial Temperature Sensor
Tympanic Temperature Sensor
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
….continued
