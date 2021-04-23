Global Wheeled Tractor Machinery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Deere and Company

CNH Global NV

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

AGCO Tractor

Farmtrac Tractor Europe

Kubota Tractor Corp

McCormick Tractors

Case IH

Deutz-Fahr

Claas Tractor

Kioti Tractor

Belarus Tractor

Massey Ferguson Tractor

Caterpillar Inc.

SAME Deutz-Fahr

Fendt

Escorts

Valtra

Daedong-USA

Major applications as follows:

Agriculture

Industry

Construction industry

Major Type as follows:

Two Wheeled Tractors

Four Wheeled Tractors

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Wheeled Tractor Machinery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Wheeled Tractor Machinery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Wheeled Tractor Machinery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Wheeled Tractor Machinery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Deere and Company

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Deere and Company

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Deere and Company

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 CNH Global NV

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of CNH Global NV

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of CNH Global NV

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

…continued

