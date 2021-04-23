Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary
Platform Screen Doors (PSD) is a safety system used in subway and LRT (Light Rail Transit) to cut off platform from the railway. Fixed doors and sliding doors are installed at the appropriate place of the platform. Sliding doors interact with car doors, open and close as an ATO (Automatic Train Operation) system make a signal when an electric train stops at the designated place.
The global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Nabtesco
Westinghouse
Faiveley
Fangda
Kangni
Horton Automatics
Stanley
Panasonic
Jiacheng
Shanghai Electric
KTK
Manusa
Major applications as follows:
Metro
Other Transportation
Major Type as follows:
Full-Closed Type
Semi-Closed Type
Half Height Type
Middle East & Africa
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content :
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo Sqm)
Fig Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Sqm)
2 Regional Market
