Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Platform Screen Doors (PSD) is a safety system used in subway and LRT (Light Rail Transit) to cut off platform from the railway. Fixed doors and sliding doors are installed at the appropriate place of the platform. Sliding doors interact with car doors, open and close as an ATO (Automatic Train Operation) system make a signal when an electric train stops at the designated place.

The global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4947029-global-platform-screen-doors-psd-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Nabtesco

Westinghouse

Faiveley

Fangda

Kangni

Horton Automatics

Stanley

Panasonic

Jiacheng

Shanghai Electric

Also Read: https://marketersmedia.com/wide-body-aircraft-mro-market-2019-2023-classification-application-industry-chain-overview-swot-analysis-and-competitive-landscape-to-2023/88921209

KTK

Manusa

Major applications as follows:

Metro

Other Transportation

Major Type as follows:

Full-Closed Type

Semi-Closed Type

Half Height TypeSouth America

Middle East & Africa

AlsoRead: https://blogtechfuturemrfrworld.tumblr.com/post/644672819092946944/iot-professional-services-market-by-product-type

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content :

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo Sqm)

Fig Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Platform Screen Doors (PSD) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Sqm)

2 Regional Market

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105