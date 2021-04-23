Asia Pacific Laminated Busbar Market by Growing Technology Trends till 2027 – Electronic Systems Packaging LLC (ESP), Methode Electronics, Inc., Ryoden Kasei CO., Ltd.

The laminated busbar market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 212.73 million in 2019 to US$ 418.39 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Laminated Busbar Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Laminated Busbar Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Laminated busbar is an engineered component comprising layers of fabricated metal separated with very thin dielectric materials, laminated into a unified structure. Busbars support in reducing the overall system costs, improving the capacitance, enhancing reliability, and eliminating any wiring errors. Busbars also support in lowering the inductance and impedance in the system. The physical structure of the busbars offers exceptional features for mechanical design. One of the most common concerns with the conventional busbar is installation issues. The conventional ones consist of a complicated network of cables and interconnected parts that are difficult to assemble. On the other hand, laminated busbars are pre-assembled and have a compact structure. Geographically, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of APAC. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. India and China are the most significant contributors to the laminated busbar market growth. The presence of other countries, such as Australia, Japan, and South Korea, also plays a crucial role in market growth. Several semiconductor and electronic component manufacturers, as well as HVDC providers, are aiming to deploy their solutions in APAC. For instance, in 2019, ABB Ltd. won a contract worth US$ 640 million from Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, the country’s national electricity grid operator. As per the contract, ABB is projected to supply an 800 kilovolt (kV) ultra-high-voltage direct current transmission link of more than 1,800 km to provide electricity to over 80 million people.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Laminated Busbar Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Laminated Busbar Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Electronic Systems Packaging LLC (ESP)

Methode Electronics, Inc.

Ryoden Kasei CO., Ltd.

OEM International AB

Suzhou West Deane Machinery Inc.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co., Ltd.

Mersen SA

Rogers Corporation

Amphenol Corporation

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Laminated Busbar Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Laminated Busbar Market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific Laminated Busbar Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Laminated Busbar Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Laminated Busbar Market.

