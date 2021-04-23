Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Acrylic Acid and Ester , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Acrylic Acid and Ester market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Acrylic Acid

Acrylic Ester

By End-User / Application

Automotive

Coating

Chemical

Others

By Company

BASF

DOW

Nippon Shokubai

Akema

Formosa

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chem

Toagosei

Sasol

Hexion

Idemitsu Kosan

Jurong Chem

HUAYI

Satellite

Basf-YPC

Sanmu Group

Kaitai Petr

CNOOC

ChemChina

CNPC

Table of Contents:

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

8.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

8.3 by Regions

Table Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

Table South America Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

9.2 by End-Use / Application

Table South America Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

9.3 by Regions

Table South America Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

10.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Middle East & Africa Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

10.3 by Regions

Table Middle East & Africa Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

11 Market Forecast

11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Acrylic Acid and EsterMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)

11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Acrylic Acid and Ester Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

12 Key Manufacturers

12.Henkel Corporation – Industrial (Mfg., Svc.) BASF

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BASF

12.2 DOW

12.3 Nippon Shokubai

12.4 Akema

12.5 Formosa

12.6 LG Chem

12.7 Mitsubishi Chem

12.8 Toagosei

12.9 Sasol

12.10 Hexion

12.11 Idemitsu Kosan

12.12 Jurong Chem

….continued

