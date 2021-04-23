Global Wheeled Excavators Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Caterpillar

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group

Liebherr

Deere & Company

SANY

Doosan Infracore

J C Bamford Excavators

KOBELCO CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY

CNH Industrial

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Atlas GmbH

Wacker Neuson

HIDROMEK

Shantui Construction Machinery

GEHL

Sennebogen

Major applications as follows:

Infrastructure

Public utilities

Mining & Oil well

Others

Major Type as follows:

Below 70HP

70-100 HP

101-115HP

116-130 HP

Above 130 HP

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Wheeled Excavators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Wheeled Excavators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Units)

Fig Global Wheeled Excavators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Wheeled Excavators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Units)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Units)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Units)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Units)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Units)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Units)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Caterpillar

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Caterpillar

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Caterpillar

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Hitachi Construction Machinery

…continued

