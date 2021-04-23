Global Wheeled Excavators Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Caterpillar
Hitachi Construction Machinery
Komatsu
Volvo Construction Equipment
Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group
Liebherr
Deere & Company
SANY
Doosan Infracore
J C Bamford Excavators
KOBELCO CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY
CNH Industrial
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Atlas GmbH
Wacker Neuson
HIDROMEK
Shantui Construction Machinery
GEHL
Sennebogen
Major applications as follows:
Infrastructure
Public utilities
Mining & Oil well
Others
Major Type as follows:
Below 70HP
70-100 HP
101-115HP
116-130 HP
Above 130 HP
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Wheeled Excavators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Wheeled Excavators Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Units)
Fig Global Wheeled Excavators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Wheeled Excavators Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Units)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Units)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Units)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Units)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Units)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Units)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Caterpillar
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Caterpillar
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Caterpillar
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Hitachi Construction Machinery
…continued
