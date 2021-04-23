Global Piezoelectric Ceramics market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

The piezoelectric ceramic is a kind of functional ceramic materials which can create electricity when subjected to a mechanical stress. They will also work in reverse, generating a strain by the application of an electric field. In sensors they make it possible to convert forces, pressures and accelerations into electrical signals, and in sonic and ultrasonic transducers and actuators they convert electric voltages into vibrations or deformations.

The global Piezoelectric Ceramics market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

MURATA

TDK

MORGAN

TAIYO YUDEN

KYOCERA

CeramTec

PI Ceramic

Exelis

Sparkler Ceramics

KEPO Electronics

APC International

TRS

Noliac

SensorTech

Meggitt Sensing

Johnson Matthey

Kinetic Ceramics

Konghong Corporation

Jiakang Electronics

Datong Electronic

Audiowell

Honghua ElectronicPharmaceuticals and chemicals

Semicon & electronics

Energy/Power

General industrial

Others

Risun Electronic

Yuhai Electronic Ceramic

PANT

Major applications as follows:

Piezoelectric transformer

Standard signal source

Electro-acoustic transducer

Ultrasonic transducer

Underwater acoustic transducers

Filter

Sensing and measurement

Nonlinear element

Major Type as follows:

Lead zinc titanates(PZT)

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content :

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo Sqm)

Fig Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Sqm)

2 Regional Market

