Global Piezo Benders market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

The piezo bender is a piezo ceramic crystal coated with silver on both sides and glued to a brass, nickel alloy, or stainless steel disk.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

MURATA

TDK

MORGAN

TAIYO YUDEN

KYOCERA

CeramTec

PI Ceramic

Exelis

Sparkler Ceramics

APC International

TRS

Noliac

Smart Material

SensorTech

Audiowell

Jiakang Electronics

Meggitt Sensing

Konghong Corporation

Kinetic Ceramics

Datong Electronic

KEPO Electronics

Johnson Matthey

Honghua Electronic

PANT

Risun Electronic

Yuhai Electronic Ceramic

Major applications as follows:

Buzzers

Fixed PID Sensors and Detectors

Portable PID Sensors and Detectors

Actuators

Sensor

Others

Major Type as follows:

Ring benders

Plate benders

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content :

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Piezo Benders Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Piezo Benders Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo Sqm)

Fig Global Piezo Benders Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Piezo Benders Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Sqm)

2 Regional Market

