Global Cloud Robotics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary

Cloud robotics is an emerging field of robotics rooted in cloud computing, cloud storage, and other Internet technologies centered around the benefits of converged infrastructure and shared services. It allows robots to benefit from the powerful computational, storage, and communications resources of modern data centers. In addition, it removes overheads for maintenance and updates, and reduces dependence on custom middleware.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Industrial

Professional Service

Personal Service

By Company

FANUC

KUKA

ABB

Yaskawa

Mitsubishi

Irobot

SoftBank

Hit Robot Group

SIASUN

Fenjin

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Hardware

Figure Hardware Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Hardware Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Hardware Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Hardware Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Software

Figure Software Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Software Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Software Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Software Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Services

Figure Services Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Services Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Services Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Services Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Vol’

….. continued

