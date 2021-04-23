COVID-19 World Specialty Paper Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Specialty Paper , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Specialty Paper market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Decor Paper

Release Liner Paper

Packaging Paper

Printing Paper

Others

By End-User / Application

Packaging & Labeling

Building & Construction

Food Service

Business and Communication

Industrial

Printing and Publishing

Others

By Company

KapStone

Glatfelter

International Paper

Domtar

SMW

Georgia-Pacific

Ahlstrom-Munksj?

Kohler

UPM

Oji Group

Mondi

Stora Enso

Sappi

Fedrigoni

Nippon Paper

Onyx Specialty Papers

Wausau Coated Products, Inc.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Specialty Paper Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Specialty Paper Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Specialty Paper Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Specialty Paper Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Specialty Paper Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Specialty Paper Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Specialty Paper Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Specialty Paper Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Specialty Paper Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Specialty Paper Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Specialty Paper Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Specialty Paper Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Specialty Paper Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Specialty Paper Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Specialty Paper Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Specialty Paper Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Specialty Paper Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Specialty Paper Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Specialty Paper Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

……Continuned

