Global Compound Semiconductor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary
Compound semiconductors are semiconductors that are made from two or more elements. Silicon is made from a single element, and therefore is not a compound semiconductor.Most compound semiconductors are from combinations of elements from GroupIII and GroupV of the Periodic Table of the Elements (GaAs, GaP, InP and others). Other compound semiconductors are made from Groups II and VI (CdTe, ZnSe and others). It is also possible to use different elements from within the same group (IV), to make compound semiconductors such as SiC
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)
Gallium Nitride (GaN)
Silicon Carbide (SiC)
Others
By Application
Electronic Components
Photonic Device
Optoelectronic Devices
Integrated Circuit
By Company
IQE PLC
Sumitomo Electric Industries
SCIOCS
Mitsubishi Chemical
San’an Optoelectronics
Dow Corning
Shin-Etsu Chemical
DOWA
Freiberger
JX Nippon Mining & Metals
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)
Figure Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Gallium Nitride (GaN)
Figure Gallium Nitride (GaN) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Gallium Nitride (GaN) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Gallium Nitride (GaN) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Gallium Nitride (GaN) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC)
Figure Silicon Carbide (SiC) Market Size and CAGR 2
….. continued
