Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary

Deep learning technology is driving the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and has become one of the hottest topics of discussion within the technology world and beyond. Given the rate at which deep learning is progressing, some industry observers are predicting it will bring about a doomsday scenario, while others strive for a time when the technology can transform business processes and create new business models through scalable, more efficient automation and predictive capabilities. The current market climate is ripe for innovation in hardware in general, and chipsets more specifically.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs)

Central Processing Units (CPUs)

Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)

Others

By Application

Consumer

Aerospace, Military & Defense

Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Others

By Company

NVIDIA

Intel

IBM

Qualcomm

CEVA

KnuEdge

AMD

Xilinx

ARM

Google

Graphcore

TeraDeep

Wave Computing

BrainChip

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Graphics Processing Units (GPUs)

Figure Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Central Processing Units (CPUs)

Figure Central Processing Units (CPUs) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Central Processing Units (CPUs) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Central Processing Units (CPUs) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Central Processing Units (CPUs) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

Figure Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Application Specific Integrated Circuits (A

….. continued

