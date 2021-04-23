Global Photomask market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary
Photomasks are high-purity quartz or glass plates that contain a pattern of ICs. These are used in the reproduction of pattern structures for manufacturing printed circuit boards, electronic circuits, and LCD displays, and for the serial production of reticles and other microstructures. Photomasks are used at wavelengths of 365 nm, 248 nm, and 193 nm. ICs are manufactured layer by layer, where each layer requires a unique photomask. As current generation ICs typically have 25-60 layers, the manufacturing process of photomasks has become complex.
The global Photomask market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Hoya
Dai Nippon
SK-Electronics Co., Ltd.
Toledo
Toppan Photomasks
Photronics
LG Innotek
Compugraphics Photomask Solutions
Taiwan Mask
Infinite Graphics Incorporated
Nippon Filcon
HTA Photomask
Shenzhen Qingyi Photomask
Plasma Therm
Major applications as follows:
Semiconductor
Flat panel display
Touch industry
Circuit board
Major Type as follows:
Quartz mask
Soda mask
Toppan
Film
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content :
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Photomask Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Photomask Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo Sqm)
Fig Global Photomask Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Photomask Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Sqm)
2 Regional Market
