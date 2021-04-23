Global Photomask market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Photomasks are high-purity quartz or glass plates that contain a pattern of ICs. These are used in the reproduction of pattern structures for manufacturing printed circuit boards, electronic circuits, and LCD displays, and for the serial production of reticles and other microstructures. Photomasks are used at wavelengths of 365 nm, 248 nm, and 193 nm. ICs are manufactured layer by layer, where each layer requires a unique photomask. As current generation ICs typically have 25-60 layers, the manufacturing process of photomasks has become complex.

The global Photomask market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Hoya

Dai Nippon

SK-Electronics Co., Ltd.

Toledo

Toppan Photomasks

Photronics

LG Innotek

Compugraphics Photomask Solutions

Taiwan Mask

Infinite Graphics Incorporated

Nippon Filcon

HTA Photomask

Shenzhen Qingyi Photomask

Plasma Therm

Major applications as follows:

Semiconductor

Flat panel display

Touch industry

Circuit board

Major Type as follows:

Quartz mask

Soda mask

Toppan

Film

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content :

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Photomask Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Photomask Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo Sqm)

Fig Global Photomask Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Photomask Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Sqm)

2 Regional Market

