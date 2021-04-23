Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Block Type

Particles/Crumb Type

Powder Type

By End-User / Application

Automobiles Industry

Construction Industry

Machinery Industry

Aprons & Cots Industry

Others

By Company

LANXESS

Zeon

CNPC

Nantex

KKPC

LG

Ningbo Shunze

Sibur

JSR

Industrias Negromex

Versalis

Petrobras Argentina

Huangshan Hualan Technology

Nanjing Xinfeima Chemical

Jiangyin Zhengbang Chemicals

Table of Contents:

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

8.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

8.3 by Regions

Table Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

Table South America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

9.2 by End-Use / Application

Table South America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

9.3 by Regions

Table South America Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

Table Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

10.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

10.3 by Regions

Table Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

11 Market Forecast

11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR)Market Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)

11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global Acrylonitrile-Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

12 Key Manufacturers

12.DuPont LANXESS

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of LANXESS

12.2 Zeon

12.3 CNPC

12.4 Nantex

12.5 KKPC

12.6 LG

12.7 Ningbo Shunze

12.8 Sibur

12.9 JSR

12.10 Industrias Negromex

12.11 Versalis

12.12 Petrobras Argentina

….continued

