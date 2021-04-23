Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Label Market 2021 Current Trends with Most Demanding Players – Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Displaydata Limited, E Ink Holdings Inc., LabelNest

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Label Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Label Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The APAC electronic shelf label market is expected to grow from US$ 117.1 million in 2019 to US$ 498.4 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.3 % from 2020 to 2027.

The rising number of the supermarket, specialty store, and hypermarket are raising demand for the APAC electronic shelf label market. The retail in Asian economies is booming at an exponential rate. Owing to rising demand for consumer goods such as home appliances and consumer electronics, many companies are looking ahead to make a significant investment in the Indian retail space — for instance, Walmart Investments Cooperative U. A has spent US$ 37.68 Mn (Rs 2.75 billion) in Wal-Mart India Pvt Ltd. Further, the country’s retail industry has witnessed an increase in investments to reach US$ 180.18 Mn (Rs 1,300 crore) in 2018. Additionally, Max Hypermarket India partnered with Auchan Group, a French retail giant, to establish franchise hypermarket stores in India. Both the retailing companies have planned to open 12-15 new stores annually throughout various states in India. Factors such as growth in the use of IoT within retail industry is expected to drive the APAC electronic shelf label market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Label Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Label Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Displaydata Limited

E Ink Holdings Inc.

LabelNest

M2Communication

New Zealand Electronic Shelf Labelling

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.

SES-imagotag

Teraoka Seiko Co., Ltd.

The research on the Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Label Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Label Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Electronic Shelf Label Market.

