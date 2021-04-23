Asia Pacific Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market 2021 Ongoing Trends with Most Demanding Players – Accenture, ACI WORLDWIDE INC., BAE Systems plc

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The APAC anti-money laundering solution market is expected to grow from US$ 376.59 million in 2019 to US$ 1,681.34 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.9 % from 2020 to 2027.

An anti-money laundering (AML) solution is deployed to meet the financial institutions’ legal requirements for preventing and reporting the activities of money laundering. Increasing online transactions and rising concerns regarding fraudulent transactions have steered the adoption of anti-money laundering solutions across APAC region. Further, supportive government regulations supplement the growth of the APAC anti-money laundering solution market to a significant extent. The governments and regulators in APAC are strongly focusing on adopting the standards set by the intergovernmental Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to reinforce anti-money laundering. Rise in partnerships and increase in product launches are driving the market. For instance, in September 2017, SAS Institute announced its partnership with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Accenture

ACI WORLDWIDE, INC.

BAE Systems plc

com

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Group

Nasdaq Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Open Text Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Anti-Money Laundering Solution Market.

