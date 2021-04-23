Global PH Sensors market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

The pH Sensor is a critical components of a pH measurement loop. A pH measurement loop is made up of three components, the pH sensor, which includes a measuring electrode, a reference electrode, and a temperature sensor; a preamplifier; and an analyser or transmitter. A pH measurement loop is essentially a battery where the positive terminal is the measuring electrode and the negative terminal is the reference electrode. The measuring electrode, which is sensitive to the hydrogen ion, develops a potential (voltage) directly related to the hydrogen ion concentration of the solution. The reference electrode provides a stable potential against which the measuring electrode can be compared.

The global PH Sensors market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Endress+Hauser

Emerson

Honeywell

ABB

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Mettler Toledo

Vernier Software & Technology

Barben Analyzer (Ametek)

Hach

Knick

OMEGA Engineering

REFEX Sensors Ltd

PreSens Precision Sensing

Sensorex

Hamilton

Major applications as follows:

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food and Beverages

Water Treatment

Others

Major Type as follows:

Glass Type Sensor

ISFET Sensor

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Table of Content :

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global PH Sensors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global PH Sensors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo Sqm)

Fig Global PH Sensors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global PH Sensors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Sqm)

2 Regional Market

