Electronic Security Market: Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electronic Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global electronic security market reached a value of US$ 36.43 Billion in 2020 the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.



The global electronic security market experienced double-digit growth during 2014-2019. Electronic safety is a system that utilizes embedded technology and electronic devices to improve safety measures and protect human life as well as physical assets. Some of the most common functions performed by the system include surveillance, access control and intrusion control. It comprises alarms and close-circuit televisions (CCTVs) that aid in monitoring entry points and denying access to unauthorized individuals from entering a certain area or accessing stored information. It is also employed in business operations for safeguarding confidential business data and tracking unauthorized access to business-related information and assets. As a result, it is extensively utilized across the manufacturing, transportation, banking, healthcare and government sectors.



Global Electronic Security 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Axis Communications (Canon Inc.), ADT Security Services Inc. (Apollo Global Management Inc.), Bosch Security Systems Inc., FLIR Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Tyco International (Johnson Controls), Lockheed Martin Corporation, OSI Systems, Siemens AG, Thales Group, etc.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of product Type, Service type, end user and Region.



Breakup by Product Type:



Surveillance System

Access Control System

Intrusion Detection System

Alarming System

Others



Breakup by Service Type:



Installation Services

Managed Services

Consulting Services



Breakup by End-Use Sector:



Government

Residential

Transportation

Banking

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Others



Breakup by Region:



North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa



