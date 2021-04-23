Electronic Security Market: Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electronic Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global electronic security market reached a value of US$ 36.43 Billion in 2020 the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026.
The global electronic security market experienced double-digit growth during 2014-2019. Electronic safety is a system that utilizes embedded technology and electronic devices to improve safety measures and protect human life as well as physical assets. Some of the most common functions performed by the system include surveillance, access control and intrusion control. It comprises alarms and close-circuit televisions (CCTVs) that aid in monitoring entry points and denying access to unauthorized individuals from entering a certain area or accessing stored information. It is also employed in business operations for safeguarding confidential business data and tracking unauthorized access to business-related information and assets. As a result, it is extensively utilized across the manufacturing, transportation, banking, healthcare and government sectors.
Global Electronic Security 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Axis Communications (Canon Inc.), ADT Security Services Inc. (Apollo Global Management Inc.), Bosch Security Systems Inc., FLIR Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Tyco International (Johnson Controls), Lockheed Martin Corporation, OSI Systems, Siemens AG, Thales Group, etc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product Type, Service type, end user and Region.
Breakup by Product Type:
Surveillance System
Access Control System
Intrusion Detection System
Alarming System
Others
Breakup by Service Type:
Installation Services
Managed Services
Consulting Services
Breakup by End-Use Sector:
Government
Residential
Transportation
Banking
Hospitality
Healthcare
Retail
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
