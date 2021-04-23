Global Wheel Tractor Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Deere

New Holland

Kubota

Mahindra

Kioti

CHALLENGER

AGCO

Claas

CASEIH

JCB

AgriArgo

Same Deutz-Fahr

V.S.T Tillers

Ferrari

Earth Tools

Grillo spa

Zetor

Major applications as follows:

Agriculture

Horticulture

Others

Major Type as follows:

Two-Wheel Tractors

Four-Wheel Tractors

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Wheel Tractor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Wheel Tractor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Wheel Tractor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Wheel Tractor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Deere

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Deere

…continued

