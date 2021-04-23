Global Electric Propulsion System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary

Electric Propulsion (EP) is a class of space propulsion which makes use of electrical power to accelerate a propellant by different possible electrical and/or magnetic means.An electrically powered spacecraft propulsion system uses electrical energy to change the velocity of a spacecraft. Most of these kinds of spacecraft propulsion systems work by electrically expelling propellant at high speed

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Gridded Ion Engine (GIE)

Hall Effect Thruster (HET)

High Efficiency Multistage Plasma Thruster (HEMPT)

Pulsed Plasma Thruster (PPT)

Others

By Application

Nano Satellite

Microsatellite

By Company

Aerospace Corporation

SITAEL

Bellatrix Aerospace

Busek Co. Inc.

Accion Systems Inc.

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Gridded Ion Engine (GIE)

Figure Gridded Ion Engine (GIE) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Gridded Ion Engine (GIE) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Gridded Ion Engine (GIE) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Gridded Ion Engine (GIE) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Hall Effect Thruster (HET)

Figure Hall Effect Thruster (HET) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Hall Effect Thruster (HET) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Hall Effect Thruster (HET) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Hall Effect Thruster (HET) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 High Efficiency Multistage Plasma Thruster (HEMPT)

Figure High Efficiency Multistage Plasma Thruster (HEMPT) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure High Efficiency Multistage Plasma Thruster (HEMPT) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure High Efficiency Multistage Plasma Thruster (HEMPT) Market Foreca

….. continued

