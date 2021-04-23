Outdoor Door Mats Market – Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future 2021–2031

The market for door mats is growing due to consumers’ inclination to modify their homes and provide a comfortable atmosphere. Major vendors in the door mats market are competing on the basis of durability, price, design innovations and the overall quality of raw materials used. In addition, vendors are concentrating on endorsing online retail as the most preferred distribution channel. The forward inclusion in the value chain, recycling of raw materials and development of new products have imposed positive impacts for the global door mats market.

The demanding regulations and increasing safety concerns in areas such as workplaces, hospitals and other industries requires the placement of door mats. Several technological advancements in the matting industry has led to the development of special mats, such as anti-fatigue mats, which provides more opportunities to the door mats market.

Door Mats Market Dynamics

Requirements for fancy, trendy and comfortable door mats is chiefly increasing the demand and value for the global door mats market. In addition to this, door mats are easily available through online retailers and shopping websites, which can be accessible from any place. Along with the availability and simplicity, the increasing trends of e-commerce, smartphones and mobile internet is leading to boosting the growth of door mats as customers can now differentiate and purchase different types of door mats with just a touch of a button. Such factors are allowing the door mats market to grow during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.

Door Mats Market Segmentation

The door mats market can be segmented on the basis of utility, product type, diagonal length, material, end-use and sales channel.

On the basis of utility, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Indoor

Outdoor

On the basis of product type, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Scraper

Decorative

Anti-Fatigue

Drainage

Others

On the basis of diagonal length, the door mats market can be segmented as:

< 54 cm

(54 – 72) cm

(72 – 87) cm

(87 – 108) cm

(108 – 150) cm

> 150 cm

On the basis of material, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Rubber

Nylon

Polypropylene

Coir

Cotton

Microfiber

Others

On the basis of end use, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Household

Commercial

Industrial

On the basis of sales channel, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Door Mats Market Key Players

The door mats market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional companies offering a variety of products. These companies device various strategies, such as offering cheap and valuable door mats, to suit every need.

Some of the key players in the door mats market are: The 3M Company, Shaw Industries, Cintas, TechTrac LLC, NoTrax, Orental Weavers, Eagle Mat and Floor Products, Liberty Industries, Inc., Checkers Safety Group, SJF Material Handling Inc. and Melmat Inc.

