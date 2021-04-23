Plastic Wireless Charging Stand Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights

The wireless charging stand market is witnessing an upsurge in demand due to growing demand for smartphones. Wireless charging stands are easy to carry and operate, thereby modernizing and meeting the demand for safe, efficient, standardized and portable power recharging options. In addition to this, the increasing inclination of leading automotive players towards manufacturing of wireless charging stands can be expected to improve the wireless charging stand market around the globe.

Some leading manufacturers of wireless charging stands, in collaboration with wireless power transfer technology developers in the United States, are continuously engaging in research and development projects to strengthen wireless charging devices. Some factors such as mobility issues and longer charging times of devices pose a potential challenge for the overall wireless charging stand market. To overcome these issues, several manufacturers are conducting research to manufacture a device that can transfer power in moving devices and do not require to be in direct contact with the charging devices.

Wireless Charging Stand Market Dynamics

The rise in adoption for efficient charging systems for convenient electronics have potentially increased the endurance of the devices and is projected to ensure significant growth of the wireless charging stand market. The ever increasing sales of smartphones and related devices and the constant development in the portable electronics and wearable market is expected to drive the wireless charging stand market during the forecast period.

Along with the availability and simplicity, the increasing trends of e-commerce, smartphones and mobile internet is leading to boost the growth of wireless charging stands as customers can now purchase different types of wireless charging stands as per their requirements. However, overpriced technology required for the integration of wireless charging stands and slower charging compared with other charging technologies are some of the restraining factors for the wireless charging market.

Wireless Charging Stand Market Segmentation

The wireless charging stand market can be segmented on the basis of material used, wattage and sales channel.

On the basis of material used, the wireless charging stand market can be segmented as:

Plastic

Glass

On the basis of wattage, the wireless charging stand market can be segmented as:

< 7 watts

7 – 10 watts

10 – 15 watts

15 – 20 watts

> 20 watts

On the basis of sales channel, the wireless charging stand market can be segmented as:

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Independent Electronic Stores

Franchised Electronic Stores

Online Company Website Third-party Online

Others

Wireless Charging Stand Market Key Players

The wireless charging stand market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional companies offering a variety of products. These companies device various strategies, such as offering cheap and valuable wireless charging stands, to suit every need.

Some of the key players in the wireless charging stand market are: Belkin International Inc., Anker Innovations, Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd, Taotronics, Satechi and Mophie, Inc.

