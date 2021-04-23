Global E-paper Display Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary

E-paper display also known as electronic paper or electronic ink display. They are display devices that mimic the appearance of ordinary ink on paper. Unlike conventional backlit flat panel displays that emit light, electronic paper displays reflect light like paper. This may make them more comfortable to read, and provide a wider viewing angle than most light-emitting displays. An ideal e-paper display can be read in direct sunlight without the image appearing to fade.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Electrophoretic Display (EPD)

Electrowetting Display (EWD)

Electrofluidic Display (EFD)

Interferometric Modulator Display (IMOD)

By Application

E-Reader

Electronic Shelf Label

Others

By Company

E Ink

OED Technologies

Qualcomm

Liquavista

Plastic Logic

Pervasive Displays

LG Display

Gamma Dynamics

ITRI

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Electrophoretic Display (EPD)

Figure Electrophoretic Display (EPD) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Electrophoretic Display (EPD) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Electrophoretic Display (EPD) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Electrophoretic Display (EPD) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Electrowetting Display (EWD)

Figure Electrowetting Display (EWD) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Electrowetting Display (EWD) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Electrowetting Display (EWD) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Electrowetting Display (EWD) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Electrofluidic Display (EFD)

Figure Electrofluidic Display (EFD) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Electrofluidic Display (EFD) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Electrofluidic Display (EFD) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Electrofluidic Display (EFD) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 Interferometric Modulator Display (IMOD)

….. continued

