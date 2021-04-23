Global Force Gauge and Torque Meters Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape for 2020

Summary
A force gauge (also force gage) is a small measuring instrument used across all industries to measure the force during a push or pull test. Applications exist in research and development, laboratory, quality, production and field environment. There are two kinds of force gauges today: mechanical and digital force gauges. Torque Meters are devices designed to determine the torque or torsion in a shaft, usually by measuring the twist in a calibrated length of shafting. In this report, our statistics are digital measurement instruments instead of the mechanical.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Force Gauge
Torque Meters
By Application
Electrical industry
Automobile manufacturing industry
Packaging Industry
Others
By Company
Ametek
Shimpo
Sauter
Mecmesin
Extech
Imada
Mark-10
Dillon
Norbar
PCE Instruments
Mountz
Shigan
Sundoo
Alluris
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price
By Type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Force Gauge
Force Gauge
Figure Force Gauge Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Force Gauge Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Force Gauge Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
Torque Meters
Figure Torque Meters Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Torque Meters Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Torque Meters Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Torque Meters Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Electrical industry
Figure Electrical industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Electrical industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Electrical industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Electrical industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Automobile manufacturing industry
Figure Automobile manufacturing industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Automobile manufacturing industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Automobile manufacturing industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Automobile manufacturing industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Packaging Industry
Figure Packaging Industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Packaging Industry Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Packaging Industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Packaging Industry Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Force Gauge and Torque Meters Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020
….. continued
