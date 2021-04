Global FPC Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary

FPC, the full name is flexible printed circuit, flexible printed circuits are wiring materials formed into electric circuits mounted on ultrathin insulation film. Their light weight and excellent heat resistance and flexibility enable broader possibilities for electric circuit design, and with the current push to make all kinds of digital devices more compact and functional. FPC is also known as flexible circuit, flex circuits, and flexible PCB.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Single-sided Circuit

Double-sided Circuit

Multi-layer Circuit

Rigid-Flex Circuit

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense/Military

Medical

Others

By Company

Nippon Mektron

ZDT

Fujikura

SEI

Flexium

MFLEX

Interflex

CAREER

SIFLEX

Bhflex

Daeduck GDS

Multek

ICHIA

AKM

MFS

Hongxin

Topsun

KINWONG

Soft-Tech

JCD

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Single-sided Circuit

Figure Single-sided Circuit Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Single-sided Circuit Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Single-sided Circuit Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Single-sided Circuit Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Double-sided Circuit

Figure Double-sided Circuit Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Double-sided Circuit Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Double-sided Circuit Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Double-sided Circuit Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Multi-layer Circuit

Figure Multi-layer Circuit Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Multi-layer Circuit Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Multi-layer Circuit Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Multi-layer Circuit Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 Rigid-Flex Circuit

Figure Rigid-Flex Circuit Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (M

….. continued

